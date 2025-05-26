Olectra Greentech Reports Impressive Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2024-25 Results

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer, has revealed its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending 31 March 2025, showcasing remarkable growth.

In the final quarter, Olectra delivered 219 electric vehicles, a notable 67% increase compared to the 131 units delivered in the same period last year. This surge in deliveries contributed to a revenue of ₹448.92 crores for Q4 FY 24-25, representing a 55% increase year-on-year. To date, the company has successfully delivered 2,718 electric vehicles, driven by robust demand, as evidenced by an impressive order backlog of 10,022 bus units.

Olectra's EBITDA for Q4 FY 24-25 reached ₹58.35 crores, reflecting a significant 36% increase from the previous fiscal year. Pre-tax profits (PBT) soared to ₹29.25 crores, marking a remarkable 45% growth from last year's ₹20.11 crores. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹20.69 crores, up by 39% from ₹14.89 crores a year prior. The earnings per share (EPS) for the year ending 31 March 2025 were reported at ₹16.92, compared to ₹9.36 for the previous year.

For the full financial year, Olectra recorded a total revenue of ₹1,801.9 crores, a 56% increase. The EBITDA for the year hit ₹276.32 crores, up by 49%, while PBT surged to ₹187.88 crores, an impressive 78% increase compared to ₹105.78 crores in the prior fiscal year. The PAT for the year was ₹139.21 crores, reflecting a 77% increase from ₹78.65 crores.

Commenting on the results, Olectra Greentech Limited's Chairman and Managing Director, Mr K. V. Pradeep, expressed satisfaction with the strong growth in revenue and profitability for both Q4 and the full year. He emphasised the company's commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities and technology. Notably, Olectra unveiled its innovative Blade Battery Technology at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which promises advanced energy density, quicker charging times, and improved overall performance, safety, and reliability in electric mobility.

Mr Pradeep concluded by reaffirming Olectra's dedication to innovation and excellence within the electric mobility sector, setting ambitious benchmarks for the future.