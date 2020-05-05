Open to third-party audit of user data collection

New Delhi: Denying any wrongdoing regarding its data collection practices, a top Xiaomi executive on Monday said the company was open to any third party audit of its user privacy protection measures and asserted that all data of its smartphone users in the country stay in India.

Cybersecurity researchers last week accused the Chinese smartphone maker of infringing on the privacy of its phone users by recording their private web and phone use habits.

In particular, one of the researchers highlighted that the tracking did not appear to stop even when he used the supposedly private incognito mode and added that he could easily decode the data being sent to remote servers and feared that Xiaomi could know what he was watching on his phone.

Talking to reporters in a virtual press conference on Monday, Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, denied that the data the company collects through its browsers are personally identifiable.

"We have nothing to hide. We are open to any kind of investigation," Jain said.