Live
- CRISIL reaffirms strong credit ratings for Adani Group firms
- Pushpa 2’s Box Office Battle: Can It Break Records Set by RRR and Baahubali 2?
- Bigg Boss 18: Intense Elimination Drama - Who's Facing the Axe This Week?
- Overseas firms extend support to Adani Group
- Engineering Leader Oversees Seamless Launch of Software Sensor
- Centre okays Rs 3,296 crore package for tourist spots in 23 states, PM Modi says focus to continue
- Star Health eyes Rs 3,400-cr biz from TG, AP in next 4 yrs
- Nara Lokesh announces statewide Parent-Teacher meeting on December 7
- Priyanka Gandhi’s Parliament Debut: Embracing Kerala’s Culture in a Stunning Kasavu Saree
- BGT 2024-25: Beau’s got golden hand; he'll do great job for Aus if opportunity comes, feels Kuhnemann
Just In
Overseas firms extend support to Adani Group
Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), one of the largest sovereign funds that manage assets close to $100 billion, has reaffirmed its support to the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment of the conglomerate’s founder chairman Gautam Adani.
New Delhi: Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), one of the largest sovereign funds that manage assets close to $100 billion, has reaffirmed its support to the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment of the conglomerate’s founder chairman Gautam Adani. “Our partnership with the Adani Group reflects our confidence in their contributions to the green energy and sustainability sectors,” IHC, one of Adani group’s key foreign investors, said in a statement.
“As with all our investments, our team continues to evaluate relevant information and developments. At this time, our outlook on these investments remains unchanged.” IHC had, in April 2022, invested about $500 million each in the renewables arm Adani Green Energy and power company Adani Transmission and a further $1 billion in the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises.
Later, it sold its 1.26 per cent stake in AGEL and 1.41 per cent in ATL, now called Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, but hiked its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd to over 5 per cent.