Overseas firms extend support to Adani Group

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), one of the largest sovereign funds that manage assets close to $100 billion, has reaffirmed its support to the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment of the conglomerate’s founder chairman Gautam Adani. “Our partnership with the Adani Group reflects our confidence in their contributions to the green energy and sustainability sectors,” IHC, one of Adani group’s key foreign investors, said in a statement.

“As with all our investments, our team continues to evaluate relevant information and developments. At this time, our outlook on these investments remains unchanged.” IHC had, in April 2022, invested about $500 million each in the renewables arm Adani Green Energy and power company Adani Transmission and a further $1 billion in the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises.

Later, it sold its 1.26 per cent stake in AGEL and 1.41 per cent in ATL, now called Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, but hiked its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd to over 5 per cent.