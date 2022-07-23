Pepperfry launches new studio in AP

Hyderabad: Pepperfry, the ecommerce furniture and home goods company, announced the launch of its 1ststudio in partnership with Brothers and Traders LLP,in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The offline expansion is in line with the company's aim to penetrate niche markets and strengthen its omnichannel consumer engagement in home and living space in India.

Amruta Gupta, Business Head (Franchising and Alliances), Pepperfry, said: "We aim to reach consumers beyond the larger catchment areas of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Our franchise partners include a mix of successful businesses, women entrepreneurs, ex-army officials and first-time entrepreneurs. Today a large part of our customer interactions leverages AR and virtual product interactions. With our mission to spark a feeling called home across the world, we endeavor to consistently deliver great customer service." The company's omnichannel strategy is driven by expansion of franchise studios across the country and it currently works with 90 plus unique partners. The new studio offers customers a first-hand experience of an infinite catalogue of furniture and home products. Customers will get specialized design advice from the company's interior design consultants.

Naveen, owner,Pepperfry, Rajahmundry, said: "We are extremely happy to partner with Pepperfry, India's leading home and furniture marketplace. We are proud to be a part of their journey in creating the largest omnichannel home and furniture business."