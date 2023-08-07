PL Sector Update – Multiplex: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Multiplex Update: Big clash at BO this weekend – Who will win?

✳️Gadar-2 and Oh My God-2 will be releasing this Friday. Both movies are sequels and have their own fan base thus evincing high interest amongst cine lovers. In fact, Gadar-2 is a typical massy/macho film that can revive footfalls in single screens and advance booking trend for the movie is healthy.

✳️Beyond Bollywood, Jailor starring Rajnikant and Bhola Shankar starring Chiranjeevi is also set to release this weekend. Rajnikant is returning to big screen after 2 years while Chiranjeevi will be riding high post good/decent response to Waltair Veerayya (his last release).

✳️All movies will get an extended run at BO amid holiday for Independence Day on 15th Aug.

✳️Interestingly, Gadar-2 is produced by Zee Studios while Oh My God-2 is produced by Viacom18 studios. Further, Jailor is produced by Sun Pictures. Collectively, ~Rs4-5bn (indicative production cost of 4 movies; conflicting figures in media) is at stake on BO this weekend by media powerhouses.

✳️Though it would be interesting to see which movie wins the race this Friday, irrespective of whether Indians dance to the tune of “Vaa Nu Kavaliya” or “Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke”; cinema chains will stand to gain (if content clicks). Retain BUY on PVR-Inox with a TP of Rs1,797.