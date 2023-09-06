PL Technical Research: BUY GUJ GAS - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

The stock has maintained a good base near 440 levels and currently has indicated a momentum pick up with positive bias and also with the RSI showing a trend reversal, the chart has turned attractive and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 500 levels keeping the stop loss of 448.



















