  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: BUY GUJ GAS - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK

PL Technical Research: BUY GUJ GAS - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK
x
Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.The stock has maintained a good base near 440...

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

The stock has maintained a good base near 440 levels and currently has indicated a momentum pick up with positive bias and also with the RSI showing a trend reversal, the chart has turned attractive and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 500 levels keeping the stop loss of 448.






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X