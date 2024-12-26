Live
Just In
Positive outlook on FDI inflows in 2025
New Delhi: India, averaging over $4.5 billion in monthly foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows since January this year despite global uncertainties and challenges, is tipped to sustain the trend in 2025 on the back of measures by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government to enhance the country’s investor-friendly appeal.
Investor-friendly policies, strong return on investments, skilled manpower, reduced compliance burdens, decriminalising minor industry-related offences, national single window system for streamlined approvals and clearances, and production linked incentive (PLI) schemes are key measures for keeping foreign investors focused on India.
Further to ensure that India remains an attractive and investor-friendly destination, the government reviews FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes changes from time to time after having intensive consultations with stakeholders including apex industry chambers, associations, and representatives of industries.