Prestige Group launches Beverly Hills in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prestige Group, one of India's leading real estate developers announced the launch of Beverly Hills, a prime residential development in Hyderabad. The property features three high-rise towers comprising a three and four-bedroom homes spread across 816 apartment units, located in the emerging commercial and residential hub of Kokapet.

The luxurious residential landmark is located in close proximity to retail outlets, schools, and hospitals and has easy access from the Outer Ring Road, which is well connected to the city and the airport. The site is only a ten-minute drive from the Financial District which is an important IT hub in Hyderabad.

Beverly Hills designed with verdant landscape with ample green spaces, beautiful city views, and state-of-the-art amenities. The grand entrance lobbies in the three towers are designed to create a welcoming experience for residents and visitors, and each home is vastu compliant with long balconies offering spectacular views and ventilation into the apartments. It is equipped with a wide range of recreational amenities including a swimming pool, cafe, kindergarten, banquet hall, gym, squash court, badminton court, and various indoor games making the community self-sustained.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said: "The metropolitan cities across India are witnessing a distinct rise in housing and residential property demand, with Hyderabad being reported as the second most active markets in India. Prestige Beverly Hills, our fourth magnificent landmark for extraordinary living, in the emerging commercial hub of Kokapet promises to be an exclusive address offering the highest quality of life and ease of living to its residents."

Prestige Group has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has diversified business models across the residential, office, retail, and hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India. The company has been graded DA1+ by CRISIL and enjoys a credit rating of ICRA A+.