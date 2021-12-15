Quickshift launches QS-Rapid for same-day delivery in Delhi NCR

Expanding its countrywide presence, plug-and-play logistics company QuickShift has launched its same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Delhi-NCR. With this, the company will cater to the consumers' growing needs by ensuring all deliveries across the Delhi-NCR region are done within the same day.

The company that has set a target of providing unique supply chain solutions for large and small enterprises for product deliveries to happen on time, has launched this service to cater to the online orders received for D2C brands on its system to be delivered on the same day to its customers. Also, with the launch of same-day delivery in Delhi-NCR, Quickshift RAPID plans to further consolidate every brand's 'customer first' positioning.

"Delhi is the national hub of business with a nine times bigger market. Its robust connectivity across NCR regions and neighbouring states, catering to growing urban demands make it a prime location for Quickshift to launch the same-day delivery service. The reality is that consumers want quick, easy, and accessible products straight to their door. Same-day delivery is a game-changer because it combines the immediate product availability of brick-and-mortar retail with the convenience of ordering from home. The option of having same-day shipping reduces cart abandonment by close to 25 per cent. It encourages consumers to shop more online. While it has its own challenges, we feel that few cities in India today provide the dynamism to make it work," said Anshul Goenka, Founder, QuickShift.

With a clear focus on consumer demand for immediate deliveries and catering to their convenience, Quickshift Rapid has been launched with a view to facilitate emerging and established players ready to reach their customers fast. Ensuring last-mile deliveries with competent order processing, returns management, COD processing, storage, and technology, are the key highlights.

Quickshift is a tech-enabled 3PL fulfillment company where e-commerce, FMCG, beauty and cosmetics, apparel, lifestyle, and varied industry brands build their supply chain. Quickshift has an ease-of-use technology platform, an efficient delivery mechanism through a competitive courier engine, and strategically placed fulfillment centers servicing 26k pin codes across India. With seamless integration across marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Quickshift aims to improve brand functioning by taking responsibility for their entire supply chain logistics so brands focus on becoming the new-age IPO listers.

About QuickShift

Quickshift is amongst the foremost tech-led name in the logistics industry, continuously innovating to provide quicker deliveries (same day or 2-day deliveries), reduction in RTO's and has recently introduced features to reduce NDRs. The company offers warehousing solutions across India for its B2B and B2C customers including last-mile services. Its solution is integrated with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, BigBasket, Nykaa among many others. They have recently launched operations in Kolkata.