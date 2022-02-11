Ramraj Cotton ropes in Rocking Star Yash 

Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton has announced its partnership with "Rocking Star" Yash as the newest brand ambassador for Pan India. With a versatile and original sense of style, the talented superstar exudes effortless charisma, constantly inspiring people around him. He is a superstar, a philanthropist, and an icon of inspiration.

Ramraj Cotton is a homegrown 'Swadeshi' brand that has disrupted the textile industry with its blend of culture, tradition, innovations, and products. It has evolved into an empire from the ground up on the big dreams and monumental aspirations of one man, a visionary, K R Nagarajan. An innovator brand and a market leader, Ramraj Cotton has changed the perception and elevated the acceptance of dhotis to exceptional heights. Today, over 50,000 weaver families are associated with the brand. Ramraj has also created employment opportunities for 10,000 families across South India.

Rocking Star Yash is the latest addition to the Ramraj Family. Yash is an icon, an inspiration and a superstar today who shares a similar story for success. Ramraj believes that an inspiring personality like Yash will be the perfect face of the brand. He has successfully fulfilled his dream with hard work, passion and will and at the same time is giving back to society in a big way.

Besides being a successful actor, he is also a great human being. YashoMarga Foundation is his way of giving back to society. Started by Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, the NGO has been actively working to help improve living conditions for villages in the State of Karnataka. Ramraj shares similar values and hope that this collaboration will blossom into a long journey.