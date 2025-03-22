Live
realme unveils new models P3, P3 Ultra
Hyderabad: realme, a popular smartphone brand, has launched mobile phone models realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G. With a strong focus on performance, seamless multitasking, and an unstoppable gaming experience, the P3 Series 5G sets new benchmarks in the mid-range segment, bringing segment-first innovations to elevate user experiences.
The new models set new benchmarks in the mid-range segment with cutting-edge innovation, and unmatched durability, delivering an experience that is as powerful as it is premium.
Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said, “We are excited to introduce the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G, that redefine AI-powered performance, seamless multitasking, and unstoppable gaming. The realme P3 Ultra 5G stands out with its luminous color-changing fiber with the World’s First MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra Chipset.