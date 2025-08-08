Reshaping RIL to become a new-age deep-tech enterprise

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) has built four high-powered growth engines of retail, digital services, media and entertainment, and new energy to propel the conglomerate’s next phase of expansion, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said. Parallelly, Reliance is reshaping itself into a new-age deep-tech enterprise, he said in a message to shareholders in the firm’s latest annual report. The firm, which traditionally had oil and petrochemicals as the growth drivers, has in the last few years ventured into retail - both online and physical stores - telecom and digital services, built a media empire around news and entertainment channels, and laid the foundation for giga factories for its clean energy foray. “Each of these (four) platforms is technology-first, innovation-led, and positioned to disrupt industries, while delivering massive value to Indian consumers and the global market,” Ambani said. On its mainstay cash-cow oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which houses the world’s largest single location oil refinery complex and petrochemical plants, and oil and gas production business, he said these will continue to grow while catering to India’s rising energy and materials demand.

“We are not just scaling businesses - we are building platforms that empower people, reduce inequality, drive sustainability, and elevate India’s position in the global economy. Whether it’s transforming the way Indians shop, consume data, watch content, or power their homes and businesses - Reliance is shaping the future with purpose and conviction,” he said.