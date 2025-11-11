  1. Home
Rising pvt capex buoys medium-term growth

  2025-11-11
New Delhi: India’s medium-term growth outlook remains constructive, with improving private capital expenditure and resilient consumption, which supported a strong recovery in equities in October, a report said on Monday.

“Nifty valuations are modestly above the 10-year average; we remain constructive on Indian equities,” the report from HSBC Mutual Fund said.

In debt markets, the HSBC fund house said the 2-4 year corporate bond segment offers attractive opportunities, adding that inflation outlook and growth uncertainty raise the odds of a 25 bps rate cut on December 5.

Regarding equities, the report said: “The growth cycle may be bottoming out. Interest rate and liquidity cycles, decline in crude prices and a normal monsoon support a pick-up in growth”.

The mutual fund said that the GST rate cut and prior income tax cuts should boost private consumption and support private capex amid global uncertainty.

Indian EconomyHSBC Mutual FundEquity MarketPrivate Capital ExpenditureGrowth Outlook

