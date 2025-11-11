Rising pvt capex buoys medium-term growth

New Delhi: India’s medium-term growth outlook remains constructive, with improving private capital expenditure and resilient consumption, which supported a strong recovery in equities in October, a report said on Monday.

“Nifty valuations are modestly above the 10-year average; we remain constructive on Indian equities,” the report from HSBC Mutual Fund said.

In debt markets, the HSBC fund house said the 2-4 year corporate bond segment offers attractive opportunities, adding that inflation outlook and growth uncertainty raise the odds of a 25 bps rate cut on December 5.

Regarding equities, the report said: “The growth cycle may be bottoming out. Interest rate and liquidity cycles, decline in crude prices and a normal monsoon support a pick-up in growth”.

The mutual fund said that the GST rate cut and prior income tax cuts should boost private consumption and support private capex amid global uncertainty.