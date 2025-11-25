RNIT AI announces GCC entry

Hyderabad: RNIT AI Solutions Ltd., an Indian technology firm specialising in AI-driven governance and enterprise automation, has announced its entry into the GCC market through a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia–based Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC. The collaboration, valued at USD 3 million, is aimed at accelerating AI-led digital transformation initiatives across Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

The partnership will combine RNIT’s expertise in AI-enabled governance platforms, enterprise automation, facial recognition, Generative AI and Conversational AI, IoT-driven industrial systems, and open-source digital transformation frameworks with Ajnihat Alnajah Group’s deep local market intelligence and customer engagement capabilities. Commenting on the development, Raja Srinivas Nandigam, Managing Director & CEO of RNIT AI Solutions Ltd., said the alliance marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion plans.

“As the GCC advances its digital transformation agenda, this partnership positions us to address emerging regional needs with scalable AI solutions,” he said.