Live
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, David Goffin gets entry into main draw
- Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra
- Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
- Your favourite pani puri may increase risk of cancer, asthma & more
- Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas
- Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships
- Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’
- BJP alleges involvement of Karnataka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations
- Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting
- Nearly half of Punjab’s crop residue machine users continue to burn loose straw: Study
Just In
Rupee-Kyat Trade Settlement Mechanism between India and Myanmar now operational
The first transaction of over Rs one crore of pulses export was successfully executed by the Yangon office of India's Punjab National Bank
Yangon: The first transaction of over Rs one crore of pulses export was successfully executed by the Yangon office of India's Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday under the Rupee Kyat Settlement Mechanism which will simplify trade transactions between India and Myanmar and make them more efficient.
The mechanism is also expected to eliminate complexities related to exchange rates by eliminating the need for multiple currency conversations.
The Central Bank of Myanmar had released the guideline for payment procedures under the Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) on January 26, this year. The new mechanism will apply for both sea and border trade and for trade in goods as well as services by paying directly in local currencies.
"We encourage businesses on both sides to benefit from the mechanism," stated the Embassy of India in Yangon on Tuesday.
In a meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs in April on the issues relating to pulses imports from Myanmar, the Indian Mission informed that dissemination about the operationalisation of new mechanism among trading communities especially pulses importers is being separately done wherein they are being requested to utilise Rupee/Kyat direct payment system using SRVA through the Punjab National Bank.
The operationalisation of the mechanism will also boost bilateral trade and enhance the usage of local currencies.