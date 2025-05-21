Sab Kuch Tide Par: A Unified Digital Platform Supporting Entrepreneurs Across Bharat

From a hardware shop in Charminar to a tuition centre in Secunderabad, small businesses in Telangana are stepping into the digital age — and they’re doing it with Tide. In a state where local entrepreneurs have long faced roadblocks like long queues, endless paperwork, and limited credit access, a new wave of digital-first business owners is rising. And they’re choosing Tide as their partner in growth.

1Tide in India, a leading business management platform, is helping MSMEs across Bharat manage their money, business admin, and payments — all from a single mobile app. Whether an entrepreneur is just getting started or already running a growing venture, Tide makes running a business faster, simpler, and easier — especially in Tier 2, 3 and beyond towns.

Entrepreneurs no longer need to run from branch to branch or wait weeks for documentation. The Tide app offers a comprehensive digital solution tailored for small businesses across India. With the app, SMEs can register their business through Udyam in minutes, apply for GST credentials from the comfort of their home, and discover government schemes suited to their enterprise. The platform also enables digital payments via UPI, seamless money transfers, and quick utility bill payments—all directly from their Tide account. SMEs can connect with lending partners for easy access to credit, open fixed deposits to earn up to 9.1% interest on surplus funds, and soon, use the upcoming Tide NCMC card to travel across metros, buses, and trains. It’s a full financial toolkit in one app—no middlemen, no delays.

What makes Tide truly stand out is its simple, easy-to-use design — even first-time smartphone users can navigate the app with ease. It’s built for the unique needs of small enterprises, from local traders to service providers, helping them focus more on growth and less on procedure.

Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO, Tide (India), said: “India’s growth story is incomplete without the contribution of its small businesses. MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, especially in states like Telangana, where entrepreneurship thrives at the grassroots. With Tide, we are providing these entrepreneurs with digital tools that make running and growing their business faster, simpler, and more accessible. What once took weeks can now be done in just a matter of minutes. By empowering small business owners with the right resources, we’re enabling them to grow, thrive, and play an active role in India’s economic progress.”