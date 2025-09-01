Samsung TV Plus Onboards ETV Network to Strengthen Regional FAST Channel Line-Up in India

Samsung TV Plus, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service in India, has announced the addition of four new channels from Eenadu Television (ETV Network) to its growing content portfolio. This collaboration enriches Samsung TV Plus’s robust catalogue of over 150 FAST Channels, delivering an exciting new range of high-quality and diverse content for Indian consumers.

ETV Network is one of India’s pioneering broadcasting companies, operating through satellite and digital platforms. Its extensive content library features news, music, youth-focused entertainment, and comedy, which has inspired audiences from diverse backgrounds over the past two decades.

“Our mission is to deliver unmatched access and exceptional value to both our audiences and advertisers on the Samsung TV Plus platform. By introducing new FAST Channels from the ETV Network, we aim to unlock the potential of the South Market and enhance access to the latest content from the world of Telugu entertainment. This collaboration with ETV Network underscores our dedication to this vision,” said Kunal Mehta, General Manager, Business Development, Southeast Asia & India, Samsung

K. Bapineedu, CEO, Eenadu Television Pvt Ltd. further added, “At ETV Network, we are passionate about delivering diverse, high-quality entertainment that resonates with our audiences across age groups. With the rapid growth of connected TVs, we are excited to expand our footprint on Samsung TV Plus with the launch of four FAST channels (ETV News, ETV Josh, ETV Music & ETV Comedy). This marks a significant step in our digital journey. We remain committed to a content-first strategy—constantly innovating, testing, and refining our offerings to meet evolving viewer preferences. Our partnership with Samsung TV Plus allows us to deliver curated and personalized content experiences, further strengthening our connection with audiences”.

With this partnership, Samsung TV Plus continues to expand its regional and art and music category offerings, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for free, premium streaming content on connected TVs. The addition of ETV Network channels aligns with Samsung’s broader vision of democratising access to diverse content, breaking language and geographical barriers through technology.

By bringing together ETV’s legacy in regional storytelling with Samsung TV Plus’s tech-enabled reach and platform intelligence, the collaboration sets a benchmark for how traditional broadcasters and smart TV platforms can jointly redefine digital entertainment consumption in India.