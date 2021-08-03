SBI launches new & enhanced security feature – 'SIM Binding' in YONO & YONO Lite app

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new and enhanced security feature – 'SIM Binding' in YONO and YONO Lite app. The new version of these platforms will protect customers from various digital frauds. With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have the SIM Card of mobile numbers registered with the Bank.

While launching the SIM Binding feature, Deputy Managing Director (Strategy) & Chief Digital Officer, SBI Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh said that the aim is to provide enhanced security to all our customers and help them with a convenient and safe online banking experience. He further said that SBI always strived to encourage customers to perform digital banking services from the comfort of their homes and avail the one-stop banking and lifestyle solutions of YONO and YONO Lite.

To get access to the new version of YONO and YONO Lite, users will have to their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these Apps. The registration process verifies the SIM of the Registered Mobile Number (RMN) with the bank in order to complete the registration.

Things that will Change For SBI Yono and Yono Lite users with SIM Binding feature:

Customers will have to ensure that they register with the device which has the SIM of the registered contact number. For any assistance, customers can dial 1800111101 for YONO SBI and 1800112211 for YONO Lite.