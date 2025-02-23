Schneider Electric to set up three more factories in India

New Delhi: Global energy management and automation giant Schneider Electric has announced plans to set up three more manufacturing plants in India as part of its expanding investment portfolio in the country.

Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blum said the three new plants will come up at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmednagar. The company already has 31 manufacturing plants in the country.

Speaking at the Elecrama 2025 business event, Blum said, "We are leveraging AI and digitization to accelerate growth in the Indian energy sector. We believe that advanced technologies like digital grids, IoT-enabled distributed energy resources, microgrids, smart buildings, and smart cities will reduce emissions by 75 per cent over the next 25 years.”

"India is a key market and strategic hub for our global growth. We are dedicated to investing in India's future, creating jobs and contributing to sustainable development," he added.

Schneider has earlier announced plans to invest Rs 3,200 crore to expand its operations in India by 2026.

ELECRAMA is the flagship exhibition of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) and the World’s Largest Electrical and allied electronics show. Schneider Electric Group's presence at ELECRAMA 2025 includes the presence of brands like Schneider Electric, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, AVEVA, and eTAP among others.

As part of the group’s ‘2 Brands 2 Sales’ model in India, Schneider Electric and Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation are showcasing a wide range of innovative products and solutions for various applications and segments to drive a more connected and sustainable India powered by innovation and technology.

The leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation is the ‘Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor’ of ELECRAMA 2025. This partnership was forged in 2023, and this is the second consecutive edition in which Schneider Electric is the Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor for this prestigious event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India & MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, “Our focus will be on demonstrating how our innovative products and solutions can drive the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future, ultimately paving the way for achieving net-zero goals by 2070."

Along with large exhibition booths, the group is also rolling out an integrated marketing campaign to connect and engage with a diverse target audience at the event.