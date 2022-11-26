Scope of Medical Education after COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic created an unprecedented health crisis throughout the globe. It accentuated gaps within the existing medical care facilities, which now require immediate attention. After this pandemic, the need for special attention to some streams of medical education, like virology, immunology, and public health, has been significantly stressed worldwide. Alongside, the pandemic also highlighted how important it is for people to stay protected under effective health insurance plans.

New Scopes in the Post-COVID Medical Science

Following are some of the in-demand streams in medical education after the pandemic:

Immunology

During the pandemic, medical science throughout the world focussed on discovering ways to improve immunity. Strong immunity makes it much easier for patients to fight against the virus. This is why it is an area of concern that needs significant research and the attention of the medical fraternity.

Virology

Virology is a stream of medical science that deals with the taxonomy, genetics, growth, and cultivation of viruses. It also traces the mutation of viruses. For example, during the pandemic, the medical fraternity witnessed how important it became to map the SARS virus's genetic mutation properly.

More focus on virology can be beneficial for the entire humanity. It can help in assessing the disease-causing properties of viruses. If you are seeking a stream in medical science for future studies, you can choose virology.

Public Health

You can also witness greater focus on public health and general well-being in the post-COVID era. Medical accomplishments in these areas will be significantly beneficial for people throughout the world.

Besides these possibilities in medical science after COVID-19, people have also realised the importance of health insurance policies. Patients having active health insurance plans got access to costly medical treatment without paying from their pocket. They received coverage for their hospitalisation expenses from their insurance companies. As a result, there has been a noticeable hike in the purchase of medical insurance policies.

Importance of Health Insurance Plans

Here are some advantages you can obtain by getting yourself covered under a health insurance policy:

Financial Security

A health insurance policy lets you cover all your medical expenses, starting from costs of medicines, diagnosis and consultation charges to treatment expenses of hospitalisation. This way, you can save out-of-pocket expenses and keep your savings intact.

Cashless Treatment

During an emergency, you can start your medical treatment from hospitals without making any upfront payment. You simply need to visit a hospital partnered with your insurer to get this benefit. Your insurance company will pay all the medical bills directly to that hospital on your behalf. Owing to this facility, you can initiate urgent treatment procedures immediately without wasting time arranging the required money.

Tax Benefit

Under section 80D of Income Tax of India, you can also decrease the amount of your taxable income by up to Rs. 25,000 if your age is lower than 60. On the other hand, if your age is 60 or more, you can get a tax benefit of up to Rs. 50,000.

How to Apply for Health Insurance Plans

You need to follow the below-mentioned steps to purchase a health insurance plan:

Step 1: Visit an e-marketplace for general insurance plans.

Step 2: Go to the health insurance section.

Step 3: Find and open the online application form.

Step 4: Fill in this application form with the necessary details.

Step 5: Choose a health insurance plan. You can also include add-ons to broaden coverage.

Step 6: Scan and upload all the documents as required

Step 7: Pay your premium amount

After these steps, you will complete your application process for a health insurance plan.

COVID-19 brought forth a significant challenge for the entire medical fraternity. It has also highlighted some subject areas that need immediate focus to broaden the healthcare system. As a result, in the post-pandemic era, you can see a significant increase in the scope of medical study, especially in streams like virology, immunology and public health.