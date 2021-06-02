Sensex ends marginally down; Nifty closes almost flat amid mixed global cues

Domestic equity markets closed almost flat on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, amid mixed global cues. The fag-end buying in heavyweight Reliance Industries along with metal and auto stocks helped the domestic markets to erase most of the losses of the day allowing them to end near the flat line.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 85.40 points or 0.16 per cent to close lower at 51,849.48. The Nifty 50 index at the National Stocks Exchange added 1.35 points or 0.01 per cent to remain almost unchanged at 15,576.20. The Nifty Bank index also rose 36.55 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 35,373.75.



The broader market at BSE logged robust gains performing better than the Sensex. The Mid-Cap index surged 1.75 per cent and the Small-Cap index climbed 1.29 per cent.



On the BSE, 2153 shares rose and 964 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 27 shares advanced and 23 shares declined. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 were UPL (up 2.78 per cent), Tata Steel (up 2.60 per cent), Hindalco (up 1.86 per cent), JSW Steel (up 1.80 per cent) and Reliance (up 1.76 per cent). The top five losers were ITC (down 2.88 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 1.23 per cent), Axis Bank (down 1.02 per cent), Asian Paint (down 0.85 per cent) and HDFC (down 0.71 per cent).



COVID-19 Update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 17,11,88,807 with 35,65,284 deaths. India reported 17,93,645 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,35,102 deaths while 2,61,79,085 patients have been discharged, data showed.



Inflation in South Korea



South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May. Consumer prices rose 2.6 per cent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012. It grew 2.3 per cent in April.





