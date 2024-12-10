Servotech ties up with LESSzwei

Hyderabad : Servo tech Power Systems Ltd, a leading EV charger manufacturer, has partnered with Germany’s LESSzwei GmbH to develop and deploy 100 per cent solar-powered EV charging infrastructure in urban areas.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and MD, Servotech Power Systems, said: “We are excited to partner with LESSzwei GmbH on this groundbreaking project. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Servotech’s vision of accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and establish a strong international footprint. By leveraging our expertise in solar energy and EV charging infrastructure, we are confident that the EnerMAAS project will revolutionize the way we power micromobility in German urban areas.”

The joint project, ‘EnerMAAS,’ aims to create a sustainable and scalable charging ecosystem. It will transform existing photovoltaic systems and energy storage into street charging points, known as BIKE-Ports. These stations will provide self-sufficient energy from solar power for charging around the clock.

The project, funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, will initially deploy 100 charging stations across 50 German cities. Servotech will manufacture and supply the solar-powered charging stations, while LESSzwei will focus on AI and app development.

This partnership marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and efficient urban transportation system.