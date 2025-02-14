Stonecraft Group Launches Woods Indresham, a Plotted Development Project in Patancheru, Hyderabad

Stonecraft Group, a leading developer of integrated biophilic real estate, has announced the launch of Woods Indresham, a nature-inspired plotted development in Patancheru, Hyderabad. This well-planned project is spread across 32 acres and offers 305 premium plots, sized from 267 to 587 sq. Yards. With this launch, the company anticipates a top-line of INR 250 crores, with plot prices starting at INR 80 lakhs and above.

Nestled between lush greens, Woods Indresham’s key highlight is a one-acre mango grove, a rare find in the area. The project also boasts a two-acre Miyawaki forest and seven acres of open spaces giving residents a green and quiet setting. Woods Indresham caters to today's discerning home buyers and aims to build a strong lively community that connects people with nature.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group shared: "At Stonecraft Group, we believe that a home should be more than just brick and mortar. Woods Indresham is a unique offering that blends nature-inspired design and eco-friendly infrastructure with the natural environment. It has a 1-acre mango orchard unlike any other, a 2-acre Miyawaki forest, and about 7 acres of open airy spaces. With this plotted development project, we aim to set new benchmarks in biophilic real estate, redefining community living with an emphasis on well-being, connectivity, and sustainability.”

With its thoughtful planning, strategic location, and sustainability-driven approach, Woods Indresham is poised to become a landmark development, offering a distinctive investment opportunity in Hyderabad’s evolving real estate landscape. Patancheru, Hyderabad is fast becoming one of the most promising micro-markets of Hyderabad.

Stonecraft Group is a pioneer in integrating biophilic design principles into luxury real estate, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and recreational spaces.

As part of its expansion, Stonecraft Group has recently announced its foray into assisted living (senior living). The company will soon be launching Hyderabad’s largest and most premium assisted living project. Strategically located in Yadagirigutta, Hyderabad, this state-of-the-art development will feature senior-focused villas with world-class amenities, redefining comfort, care, and independent living for senior citizens. Additionally, the company has partnered with AIVOT Golf & Sports Management to introduce a PGA of America-standard golf facility to Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional lifestyle experiences through world-class infrastructure and sustainable development.