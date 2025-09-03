Suspense continues over Indo-US 6th round talks
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States.
India has already inked free trade agreements with Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, the UK and the four-European nation bloc EFTA, he added.
“Lots happen, lots more to go...With the US, we are in dialogue with them on a BTA,” he said here at an industry chamber event on sustainability.
