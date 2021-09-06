T-Hub partners with 9 companies to support startups

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-Based startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub has announced its collaboration with nine new leading companies including Paytm, RBL Bank, Miro, Cometchat, NYBACS, ABSOL, Oscar Global, Umasankar and Associates and Flexibees to support startups in India and accelerate their operations.

The partners will be providing startups with an array of services to improve their efficiency and adapt to changes brought in by the post-pandemic era. The partnership benefits are open to all the startups associated with T-Hub and its various programmes.

Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub, said, "Collaborating with some of the leading service providers allows us to serve the startups more effectively. It eases the pressure on important business aspects like hiring, tech advancement, accounting, legal and taxation, among others. Our goal is to make even a small team of early-stage startups, the best team who successfully manages the day-to-day operations and focuses on business and growth factors like making the product more applicable to global markets, revenue generation and customer wins with better marketing and sales strategy."

These nine companies have been added to T-Hub's existing group of 66 service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), DigitalOcean and Google Cloud that benefit the startups from 20 unique categories. While ComeChat – a SaaS product – will enable startups to add text chat, voice and video calling to their website and mobile apps, US-based NYBACS will offer market-entry to startups to the US market.

ABSOL will offer a complete range of HR services to the startups, while Paytm for startups will help the startups focus on core business areas and achieve product-market fit. T-Hub startups will receive commission-free credits of at least Rs 1.12 crore, listing on Paytm's mini app programme.

Praveen Sharma, senior vice president at Paytm Payment Gateway, said, "We are enabling the Indian startup ecosystem to grow by giving them access to mentorship, networking and business opportunities.