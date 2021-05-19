T-Hub ties up with 9 companies to push growth of startups

Hyderabad: Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub has collaborated with nine new leading companies to help its startups accelerate their growth during pandemic by providing various operational services. It has joined hands with Cashfree, Cassixcom, CFO Bridge, Conduira, Fireflies.ai, Handysends, Lunchclub, Sapience and The Legal Capsule as its premium partners.

These new partners of T-Hub will support all its startups with a suite of services for efficient functioning and will be aligned to the drastically changing needs of startups to grow since the pandemic. This alliance benefits the service providers as well by giving them a platform showcase their offerings and establish them as reliable partners for our startups.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, "Our partnership with these new service providers is an effort to support our startups that are facing immense operational challenges because of the pandemic. Our startups have always been aided with world-class tools, guidance, libraries, and other services that have enabled them to cut operational costs and gain efficiency."

He adds, "These new partnerships will further help our startups to be confident with their technical, operational and sales processes so that they can completely focus on innovation and impact at a global level." Each startup has different budgets. Hence T-Hub has carefully curated this pool of service providers to propel startups on the path to success and makes them economically viable entities.