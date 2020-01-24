Tata Projects wins Bio Ethanol Projects worth Rs6000; It will help in reducing Agri waste burning

Tata Projects Limited on Thursday announced that it has received multiple mega orders in the oil & gas refinery sector worth more than Rs6000 crore. Out of these, one order is from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and three orders are from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL).

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) Project

HPCL's three projects are related to HRRL's upcoming three green-field refinery cum petrochemical complex in Rajasthan wherein it is setting up a Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex.

First Project: Tata Projects has bagged work for the coveted Crude Distillation Unit and Vacuum Distillation Unit (CDU-VDU). The first package of the 9.0 MMTPA refinery complex. Other packages in the unit are FHot Well Off Gas Treatment Unit (HWOG), Saturated LPG Treating Unit and Saturated Fuel Gas Treating Unit. This unit shall be designed for processing - 9.9 MMTPA.

Second Project: It is for 2nd package of Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) with Unsaturated LPG Treating Unit. The Delayed Coker Unit is designed to process 2.4 MMTPA or 300,000 kg/hr of mixed feed consisting of vacuum residue from the upstream distillation units and clarified oil from the Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU).

Third Project: It is for Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Unit and Refinery - capacity of VGO HDT is 3.5 MMTPA. The main objective of the unit is to produce hydrotreated vacuum gas oil having the desired level of hydrogen, low sulphur and low nitrogen for various design feed cases.

"We are delighted to secure and execute these mega projects of national importance. These projects are testimony to our expertise and vast experience in executing similar projects on time", says Satyanarayana K, COO - Industrial Systems, Tata Projects Ltd. He added, "Energy is an area wherein every country needs to focus since it directly affects the economic growth and welfare of citizens. As a company, we are certain that these projects will further strengthen India's energy security while providing an impetus to national development."

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Project

BPCL's order is for its 2G (Second Generation) Bio Ethanol Project at Bargarh, Odisha. The plant's production capacity is 100 KL per day of Second Generation Ethanol. This project is significant since the government is encouraging the production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues to provide additional sources of remuneration to farmers.

Environmental Impact of the Plant

The proposed plant will assist in addressing growing environmental concerns and supporting the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program. In addition to reducing environmental pollution due to the burning of agricultural waste - the project will enhance the nation's energy security.

On completion, this plant will be producing fuel-grade ethanol using domestic agro-based lingo-cellulosic feedstock. Rice straw shall be the design feedstock while Maize stalk will be the check case. This fuel will meet specifications as per IS 15464:2004.

"As a leading engineering & technology company, we have a specialised division that executes construction of environmentally beneficial and challenging projects", says Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - Tata Projects Ltd. He added, "We seek to undertake projects that improve the lives of communities and support national developmental objectives at the same time. Tata Projects has delivered projects On-Time using world-class management techniques with uncompromising standards of safety and ecological responsibility."

Tata Projects

Tata projects Limited is the fastest growing infrastructure companies in India with expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects. It operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.