Telangana aims to jump start in 3D printing segment: KTR

Hyderabad India has a huge opportunity in the 3D printing segment to become a dominant player and Telangana intends to get a jump start at this hugely promising sector, says State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, during the first ever National Conference on 3D Printing in Medical Devices & Implants at Hyderabad on Friday.



The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in partnership with Telangana government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hosted this day-long conference. Along with the minister, Michelle Wade, Commissioner – South Asia at Global Victoria, State Government of Victoria, Australia also graced the event.

KTR said, "During the pandemic, we observed several young entrepreneurs display their innovation and use 3D printing to quickly develop parts of ventilators and other devices. We also have T-works that has been using 3D printing for their prototyping efforts. We established NCAM and conducted this key conference to explore opportunities in this sector."

He also spoke about how the NCAM and the conference further supports the startup and innovation ecosystem in the State and how it helps to establish Telangana as a leader in emerging technologies. One of the highlights of the conference was the announcement of 20 partnerships with leading organizations in AM technology from India and abroad.

These partnerships will help in fulfilling the NCAM's core objective of promoting the adoption of additive manufacturing in India. The conference was attended by over 500 doctors specialising in dental, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, cardiology, oncology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthotics and prosthetics surgery from across the country.

The national conference featured exhibitions of the latest 3D printing technology, panel discussions on the latest trends, applications and challenges of this technology in medicine and a round table between doctors, industry leaders and academic experts to discuss the roadmap for developing an ecosystem for additive manufacturing in medicine.