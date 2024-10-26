TG govt honours prior-Hydraa approvals

Hyderabad: As the real estate developers in Hyderabad are perturbed by the actions of Hydraa (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency), the building permissions already granted to developers will be honoured, said N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister of Irrigation, Government of Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating the 14th Naredco Telangana property show on Friday here, Uttam Kumar termed the concerns of past approvals, NOCs, or permissions related to construction of properties in the city are not being honoured, as false.

He further said, “I am reiterating that developers who have the permission should be rest assured as the government will honour the same. Do not worry if you have already received clearance. Ease your tension about someone coming and disturbing your activity or making your customers nervous…”

The property show took off on Friday with 75 builders, developers, building material providers and financial institutions displaying their products at Hitex Exhibition Centre. The three-day property show has properties ranging from apartments, villas, plots and farmlands, besides SBI and ICICI Bank offering home loan products.

Laying down the initiatives taken up by the government for the growth of the sector in the State, the minister spoke about the various infrastructure projects.