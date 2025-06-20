The Cascades Neopolis, ultra-luxury project unveiled

Hyderabad: GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP—a collaborative venture of GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty—has announced the launch of “The Cascades Neopolis,” an ultra-luxury residential skyscraper project that promises to redefine the skyline and standards of high-rise living in Hyderabad.

With an estimated investment of Rs3,169 crore, the landmark project will feature five towering 63-storey buildings, each rising 217 metres high, making it one of the tallest residential developments in South India. Located in the upscale Neopolis area, the development spans 7.34 acres and is expected to be completed by March 2030. The Cascades will house 1,189 spacious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments, ranging from 2,560 to 4,825 sq. ft, alongside 10 ultra-premium triplex penthouses equipped with private pools on the 54th floor. The project includes seven levels of parking (two basement and five podium levels) and will offer both ground-level and sky-level amenities.

Positioned as a future-ready and environmentally responsible community, the project incorporates smart home automation, holistic wellness zones, landscaped gardens, and advanced sustainable features such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered common areas, and air purification systems. The project is targeting prestigious WELL and IGBC Platinum Pre-Certifications—potentially becoming the first residential development in South India to achieve the former.