Toothsi faces backlash over alleged mismanagement, customer complaints

Mumbai: Dental tech startup Toothsi, which promises convenient and affordable clear aligners for teeth straightening, is now facing growing criticism from its users over alleged mismanagement, misleading practices, and poor after-sales service.

Several users have taken to social media platform X and consumer forums to share their negative experiences, raising serious concerns about the company’s operations.

One user, Geet Dhir, who identifies as an advocate, expressed his frustration publicly, saying: "Even just keeping this in my mind I am waiting for your positive reply at the earliest because I am just about to finish the last received 8th aligners. Send new aligner at the earliest to me. I insist as well request".

His message suggests he has been left waiting without the next set of aligners, despite already completing the previous batch.

However, the company responded, assuring him that their team would get in touch with him shortly.

Another user, Shivendra Soni, was even more blunt, calling the company a scam. "Toothsi app and Toothsi is a scam. Ap log kuch ho aur krte kuch ho. Mere paise pure barbaad huye," he wrote, accusing the company’s staff and doctors of giving customers the runaround instead of delivering on promises.

Their complaints are not isolated. According to a report by The Ken, dozens of users have had similar issues with Toothsi. One such case is that of Priya, a marketing executive from Mumbai.

She was thrilled to try Toothsi’s service for Rs 50,000. However, before she could even mail in her dental impressions, she received a call from the company saying they had already been rejected.

She was then asked to pay an additional Rs 11,000 for a 3D scan at one of their centres. "They rejected impressions I hadn’t even sent," she said, adding that the excuse of a "pre-assessment" felt like a tactic to push her into paying more.

According to a Voxya report, another user, Fahima N, filed a complaint on March 18, detailing her troubling experience. She said that while she was promised a fully remote procedure after a video consultation, the company later asked her to travel hours away for treatment.

She was also told she needed a tooth extraction, but local dentists refused to follow Toothsi’s prescription, calling it unsafe.

Despite all this, she received her aligners before the extraction was even approved or done, raising doubts about the customisation.

When she asked for a cancellation, she was told she would still be charged as the loan had already been processed.

MakeO, the parent company of Toothsi and its skincare branch Skinnsi, had raised significant funding in January 2025 at a valuation of Rs 2,231 crore ($270 million).

But now, reports suggest that the company is seeking funds at nearly half that valuation, possibly due to these ongoing customer complaints and operational issues.



