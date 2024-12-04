Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes 32nd iCARE Activity, Strengthening Commitment to Community Development

Reaffirming its dedication to community service and sustainable development, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) successfully concluded its 32nd ‘iCARE (I Community Action To Reach Everyone’) activity at Government High School, Kannahalli, near Kengeri, Bangalore in Karnataka on 1st December 2024. Launched in 2017, iCARE is TKM’s institutionalized Employee Volunteering Program (EVP), designed to empower employees to drive meaningful change in their communities through initiatives that promote education, environmental conservation, road safety, and skill development. By encouraging employees to give back to society, iCARE embodies TKM’s commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on lives.





This edition of iCARE was organised in conjunction with International Volunteer Month, a global initiative celebrating and encouraging impactful volunteer efforts. Witnessing active participation from 200 passionate TKM volunteers, who joined hands with 100 enthusiastic students, the event showcased the transformative power of collective action in driving meaningful change. The participant rejuvenated the school’s environment by painting vibrant murals on classroom walls and creating educational cards designed to spark creativity and among students.





Speaking on the occasion, Sudeep S Dalvi, Senior Vice President & Chief Communication Officer, TKM, said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that true progress is achieved when businesses actively contribute to the betterment of society. The 32nd iCARE activity is a testament to this belief. By transforming classroom spaces with vibrant murals and crafting educational tools that spark curiosity, this initiative goes beyond improving infrastructure—it fosters a culture of learning and growth for young minds. At TKM, we remain committed to empowering our employees to actively participate in initiatives that uplift communities, reinforce our shared values, and drive sustainable development. Together, we aim to continue creating lasting, transformative impacts, both for individuals and for society as a whole.”

Since its launch, the iCARE initiative has brought together over 2,659 dedicated volunteers across more than 30 impactful events, enriching the lives of over 67,000 community members. Spanning diverse focus areas such as education, environmental conservation, road safety, and skill development, the program embodies a holistic approach to community upliftment. Looking ahead, TKM is steadfast in its mission to inspire employees to actively participate in meaningful initiatives, further strengthening Toyota’s enduring commitment to social responsibility and creating a positive, lasting impact on society.



