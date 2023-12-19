Varun Beverages to acquire Pepsico's South African bottler for Rs 1,320cr

New Delhi: The board of directors of Varun Beverages has approved to acquire 100 per cent stake in the business conducted by The Beverage Company (Proprietary) Limited, South Africa along-with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Bevco is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of licensed (PepsiCo Inc.) / own-branded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.

Bevco has franchise rights from PepsiCo Inc. in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini. Further, it also has distribution rights for Namibia and Botswana.

The acquisition will enable VBL to expand its geographical footprint in Africa.

The proposed transaction at an enterprise level is valued at Rs 13.2 billion.

Bevco achieved sales volumes of 117 million 8oz cases in FY23.