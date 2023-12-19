Live
- Cosmopolitan Rajahmundry looks beyond caste
- Prajavani receives massive response
- Migrant voters hold key to fate of candidates
- MLA Tellam Venkat Rao hails ‘Green Bhadradri’
- School children protest suspension of bus services
- Jagan’s bid triggers turmoil in YSRCP
- YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme today
- VHP-TS welcomes Allahabad HC’s verdict on Gynavapi case
- TS BJP demands CM Revanth to handover KLIPS probe to CBI
- DRDL Industry Partners Meet-2023 held
Just In
Varun Beverages to acquire Pepsico's South African bottler for Rs 1,320cr
The board of directors of Varun Beverages has approved to acquire 100 per cent stake in the business conducted by The Beverage Company (Proprietary) Limited, South Africa along-with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
New Delhi: The board of directors of Varun Beverages has approved to acquire 100 per cent stake in the business conducted by The Beverage Company (Proprietary) Limited, South Africa along-with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Bevco is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of licensed (PepsiCo Inc.) / own-branded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.
Bevco has franchise rights from PepsiCo Inc. in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini. Further, it also has distribution rights for Namibia and Botswana.
The acquisition will enable VBL to expand its geographical footprint in Africa.
The proposed transaction at an enterprise level is valued at Rs 13.2 billion.
The company with an option to accept minority coinvestment from large equity fund intends to hold 100 per cent of the Equity Share Capital of Bevco along with its subsidiaries Bevco is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of licensed (PepsiCo Inc.) / ownbranded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.
Bevco has franchise rights from PepsiCo Inc. in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini. Further, it also has distribution rights for Namibia and Botswana.
Bevco achieved sales volumes of 117 million 8oz cases in FY23.