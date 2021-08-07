Vedanta bags 3 gold awards for efficient energy management

Hyderabad : Vedanta Aluminium Business has bagged three gold awards at the SEEM National Energy Management Awards (SNEMA) 2020 for excellence in energy management at its Aluminium Smelters I & II and 1,215 MW captive power plant at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Also, 2,400 MW thermal power plant has won the operation and maintenance awards for overall operational excellence.

Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium Business, said, "As India's largest producer of aluminium, a 100 per cent recyclable metal, we are cognizant of our responsibilities towards sustainable development and climate action.

We are working towards it through a three-pronged strategy of ensuring judicious resource usage, energy-efficient operations, and renewable energy sourcing.

We have adopted global best-practises in energy and resource management, and deployed cutting-edge solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. We are also exploring viable options of renewable energy sourcing for producing aluminium, the green metal."

The company is working towards executing its carbon management practices as per the TCFD Framework.