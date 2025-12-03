Vidya Wires IPO Today: GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Dates

The Vidya Wires IPO opened for subscription on December 3, 2025. The IPO will close on December 5, 2025.

Price and Lot Size

The price band is ₹48 to ₹52 per share.

The minimum lot size is 288 shares.

Investors need about ₹14,976 to apply at the upper price.

Issue Size

The company plans to raise ₹300 crore.

A fresh issue of ₹274 crore will bring new funds into the company.

Promoters will sell shares worth ₹26 crore through an Offer for Sale.

GMP

The shares are trading at ₹58 in the grey market.

This shows a premium of around 11–12%.

Subscription Status

The IPO is subscribed 1.63 times so far.

The retail portion is subscribed 2.22 times.

The NII portion is subscribed 1.76 times.

The QIB portion is subscribed 0.47 times.

Allotment and Listing

IPO allotment will be announced on December 8.

Refunds and share credit will happen on December 9.

The listing date is December 10 on BSE and NSE.

Business Details

Vidya Wires makes copper and aluminium wires and conductors.

Its products are used in power, EVs, railways, and clean energy.

The company exports to 18+ countries.

It has factories in Gujarat.

Financials

The company made a profit of ₹25.68 crore in FY24.

In Q1 FY26, it earned ₹412 crore in revenue.

Growth Plans

Vidya Wires will expand its capacity by 18,000 MT.

This will increase the total capacity to 37,680 MT.

Analyst View

At ₹52 per share, the stock has a P/E of 22.94x.

Angel One has given a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating.

Key Risks

The company depends heavily on copper and aluminium.

Any shortage in these materials can affect its profits.

It also depends on the power and electrical sector for most revenue.