Vikran Engineering IPO Subscription Update August 29, 2025 | Strong Investor Response

Vikran Engineering IPO opened on August 26 and ends today, August 29. Despite market ups and downs, many investors are interested.

On day 2, the IPO was subscribed 5.24 times. Retail investors: 5.23 times. NII investors: 11.03 times. QIBs: 91%.

On day 1, subscription was 2.38 times. Retail: 2.32 times. NII: 5.15 times. QIB: 41%.

IPO Details:

Dates: August 26 to 29

Price: ₹92 to ₹97 per share

Size: ₹772 crore (₹721 crore fresh, ₹51 crore promoter shares)

Grey Market Premium: +₹12

Use of Funds:

₹541 crore for working capital. Rest for company expenses.

About Vikran Engineering:

Mumbai-based company. Offers design, building, and testing services for infrastructure