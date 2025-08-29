Live
Vikran Engineering IPO Subscription Update August 29, 2025 | Strong Investor Response
Highlights
Check the latest subscription status of Vikran Engineering IPO on August 29, 2025. Get details on retail, NII, and QIB bids, price band, issue size, and grey market premium.
Vikran Engineering IPO opened on August 26 and ends today, August 29. Despite market ups and downs, many investors are interested.
On day 2, the IPO was subscribed 5.24 times. Retail investors: 5.23 times. NII investors: 11.03 times. QIBs: 91%.
On day 1, subscription was 2.38 times. Retail: 2.32 times. NII: 5.15 times. QIB: 41%.
IPO Details:
- Dates: August 26 to 29
- Price: ₹92 to ₹97 per share
- Size: ₹772 crore (₹721 crore fresh, ₹51 crore promoter shares)
- Grey Market Premium: +₹12
Use of Funds:
₹541 crore for working capital. Rest for company expenses.
About Vikran Engineering:
Mumbai-based company. Offers design, building, and testing services for infrastructure
