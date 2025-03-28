Viswam.AI to hold conference in Hyderabd

Hyderabad: Viswam.AI, a joint initiative of IIIT Hyderabad and Swecha, is set to host the second edition of its flagship AI conference, AI Days 2025, which is scheduled to be held in the city on April 12-13, 2025. D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Government of Telangana, will inaugurate the event in the presence of key government officials.

About 2,000 participants from across the AI spectrum including developers, architects, startups, tech leaders and policy makers are likely to attend the conference where technology leaders and AI enablers will deliberate on experiences, insights and case studies.

On day-one, the conference will focus on building solutions through Masterclasses that will be held by senior AI leaders, and workshops on the latest AI tools and technologies. Day two will focus on knowledge from industry leaders and policy makers.

Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, said: “Artificial Intelligence is bringing an unusual situation where AI is still actively being worked on in research groups across the world. Industry is almost in parallel adopting much of the same technologies significantly bridging the time and space gap between research and industry. This AI Days conference will bring together thought leaders from both these worlds.”

During the two-day conference, the organised Round Tables will have industry CXOs, policymakers, researchers, and thought leaders deliberating on research, the possible solution and challenges to the fore. Themes include India’s Own LLMs, Building Low-Cost AI, Community sourcing AI, and Data Privacy and Policy. The event will also witness the culmination of the two-month AI hack Days programme.

The key speakers include,Soumith Chintala, Co-Founder, PyTorch; Srini Raju, Chairman, iLabs Capital; Renata Avila, CEO, Open Knowledge Foundation, and Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder, Darwinbox, apart from several technology leaders and about 25 CXOs.