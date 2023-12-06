Live
- Adani stocks outperform Nifty over last seven days
- BJP MPs, including Union ministers, elected to assemblies quit Parliament; likely to join state governments
- Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited
- Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles; beefs up staff, spares
- Markets scale fresh lifetime highs; Nifty nears 21k-level
- About 33,000 notices sent by CBIC officers for discrepancies in GST returns filed in FY18, FY19
- Gold plunges Rs 400; silver tumbles Rs 400
- Empowering Workforce: Shahi Exports Invests 1.2 Million Hours in Employee Development
- Bridge washed away 3 years back waiting for reconstruction
- Flood alert to Prakasam Barrage
Just In
Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles; beefs up staff, spares
German automaker Volkswagen India is offering priority comprehensive checks to flood-affected customers in Chennai following the havoc caused by cyclone Michaung over the past two days.
Chennai: German automaker Volkswagen India is offering priority comprehensive checks to flood-affected customers in Chennai following the havoc caused by cyclone Michaung over the past two days.
The company said necessary guidelines have been issued across dealerships ensuring adequate manpower and availability of spare parts to take up repairs. Volkswagen India said it would also ensure timely repair of flood-related damage found in the priority comprehensive service check of their vehicles, a company release here said on Wednesday.
With a 'Customer-First' philosophy, Volkswagen India has prioritised support to those customers who are stranded with complimentary Roadside Assistance, the company added. "Necessary standardised repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience," the release said