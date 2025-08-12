Youth of Warangal, Telangana Take the Lead in Changing Road Behavior

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) brought a wave of awareness in Warangal, Telangana through road safety awareness campaign organized in Greenwood High School (Hanamkonda and Hanumakonda) where participants turned into road safety champions, steering conversations around mindful riding, smart choices, and shared responsibility. The campaign engaged over 2500 participants led by HMSI’s trained road safety instructors.

While India continues to make rapid strides in mobility and infrastructure, the growing traffic density has amplified the need for not just skilled riders, but also responsible ones.

Designed to be as dynamic as the youth it engaged, the campaign featured interactive learning through games, quizzes, sessions on two-wheeler safety, traffic rules and responsible road behaviour. From trying on helmet and the right way to understanding blind spots, all the participants got a hands-on taste of what it means to ride safe and stay alert. The message was simple and clear: Safety begins with a mindset change.

Road safety was discussed beyond rules and penalties. It was presented as a life skill- one that could protect not just themselves, but everyone around them.

This initiative is a part of HMSI’s broader effort to instill road safety behaviour early. By focusing on changing mindset, HMSI hopes to create a ripple effect- where everyone becomes an ambassador for change, influencing their families, peers and communities. This mission goes beyond an event. It’s about planting the idea that road safety isn’t a one-time lesson- it’s a lifelong habit and when that habit takes root early, the roads tomorrow look a lot different from the roads today.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 10 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.