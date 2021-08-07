Zydus Pharmez 1st IGBC platinum-rated pharma SEZ

Hyderabad: Zydus infrastructure private limited - Pharmez, Gujarat, has been awarded the "IGBC Green Platinum" certificate by CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on Saturday.

The company is the first pharmaceutical SEZ in the country to achieve the IGBC green cities platinum rating for operational excellence.

IGBC platinum rating has been awarded for green master planning, policy initiatives and implementation of green infrastructure by CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Sameer Sinha, Chairman, CII - IGBC Ahmedabad said: "All the green ratings of IGBC are designed to address national priorities and are facilitating in meeting the United Nation's sustainable development goals. We are confident that Zydus Pharmez would emerge as a model green SEZ in the country."

Kailash Bahuguna, Chief Operating Officer, Zydus infrastructure private limited – Pharmez, said: "Green and clean SEZ movement was initiated two years back by Dr Amiya Chandra, the then zonal development commissioner.

Several initiatives were taken up, which included planting 100 native trees per acre."