Zyfra launches remote IoT system

New Delhi: Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider Zyfra has launched an Internet of Things (IoT) innovation in the form of a cloud-based version of its 'MDCplus' machine monitoring system which allows remote monitoring of computerised numerical control (CNC) machines already installed by the company for industry clients in India.

Over 500 of these CNC machines have already been connected in India last year by Zyfra's clients in the Indian industry which includes the Indian Railways which has recorded a 20 per cent rise in productivity following the installation, the company said in a statement.

Through this innovation, Zyfra's MDCplus system can be reached at the edge using an application programming interface in the cloud and an operator interface, it said.