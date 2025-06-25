Live
Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ holds strong on Tuesday, reaching ₹75.15 crore net at the Indian box office by day five
Sitaare Zameen Par written by RS Prasanna, has earned the world with Rs110 crore after observing an almost 100% increase on the weekend.
Aamir Khan Genelia movie 'Sitaare Zarmeen Par' appears to have struck a chord with the viewers. The film earn day 5 collection Sitaare Zameen Par of Rs. 70 crore mark, and appears to be advancing toward that Rs.100 crore club with a steady rate. According to an Sacnilk report that on the very first Tuesday the film 'Sitaare Zarmeen Par movie was a huge success which brought the total earnings at Sitaare Zameen Par box office to 75.15 crore. 75.15 crore. Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review
Sitaare Zameen Par box office update
The film grossed about the sum of Rs. 50 crore during its debut weekend. On its debut Monday, the company saw an abrupt drop after having made an incredible collection on the weekend and Sunday. In addition to a 60% losses and a total of more than 8.5 Cr in all three languages including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. (Hindi the amount is the amount is 8.4 Cr. Tamil and Telugu: Rs 0.05 Cr Telugu and Telugu: 0.05 Cr). A dip in business on a weekday is nothing new in the business. Nearly every small or big Bollywood movie earnings 2025 undergoes the same procedure. One thing worth noting is that, according to initial estimates that on Tuesday, "Sitaaze Zameen Par' was able to maintain the same figure, since it raked in the equivalent of Rs. 8.5 cr, or the above mentioned figure that the total was the figure of Rs. 75.15 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par
Directed by R.S. Prasanna as well as directed by Divy Nidhi Sharma, 'Sitaare Zarmeen Par' is dubbed an esoteric sequel 'Taare Zmeen Par', which was released over 10 years ago in 2007. The plot follows Gulshan Arora as played by Aamir Khan an assistant basketball coach, who gets suspended for hitting his head coach. In addition, he is facing the possibility of jail time for the incident of drunk driving.