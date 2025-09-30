Aarush Bhola opens up on his alliances on ‘Rise and Fall’

Mumbai: The latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ saw Aarush Bhola and Manisha Rani having a candid conversation about their fellow contestants. The latest episode was packed with emotions, revelations, and a dramatic twist that turned the Tower on its head.

The episode began with celebrations as the contestants came together for Dhanashree’s birthday. A surprise family video left her teary-eyed, making the Tower pause in a moment of pure emotion.

Meanwhile, Aarush reflected on his alliances, saying, “Kiku ji, Pawan ji, Bali, in teeno se meri banti hai. Upar bhi yehi tha, tab bhi meri in teeno se banti thi. Neeche meri Arjun se bani hui thi, but Arjun ki 2–4 cheezein thi jo mujhe samajh nahi aa rahi thi, matlab main galat ka saath nahi de sakta (Kiku ji, Pawan ji, and Bali, I get along with all three of them. It was the same upstairs, I got along with those three back then too. I was friends with Arjun, but there were a couple of things about him that I didn't understand, meaning I couldn't support the wrong things)”.

When Manisha asked about Arjun’s character, Aarush explained, “You can trust him, but wo tab tak jab tak tum unke kuch against nahi bol rahi. Tumko nominate bhi kar dege, aur try karenge convince karne ka ki tumhare bhale ke liye kara hai (You can trust him, but only as long as you're not saying anything against them. They'll nominate you too, and try to convince you that they did it for your own good)”.

Later, Aarush and Manisha shared anecdotes from their childhood and teenage love stories with the Rulers, sparking laughter and nostalgia inside the Tower.

But the mood flipped again with the Takta Palat Challenge. The Rulers opted for the hardest level, putting everything on the line. In a nail-biting contest, the Workers pulled off a stunning win, earning INR 7 lacs and flipping the game. The victory sent the Workers marching into the Penthouse, while the Rulers were forced down into the Basement.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel and Akriti Negi , hold the throne as Rulers.

The show is available on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television.