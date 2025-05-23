‘Ace’ movie review: A playful heist with a bold Vijay Sethupathi at the helm

Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, promises a commercial potboiler that mixes crime, comedy, and action with a dash of social commentary with its promotional content. The film hits theatres this Friday and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The film follows the mysterious Bold Kannan (Vijay Sethupathi), a man who leaves his murky past behind in India and lands in Malaysia with a cryptic smile. At the airport, he meets Arivu (Yogi Babu), a ragpicker pretending to be a businessman to impress his girlfriend Kalpana (Divya Pillai). Mistaking Kannan for a laborer, Arivu ropes him in as his assistant. Kannan’s path crosses with Rukku (Rukmini Vasanth), a spirited young woman trying to reclaim her home from a corrupt and powerful man, Raja Durai (Babloo Prithviraj). A lost bet with a local loan shark (BS Avinash) leads the motley crew into deep trouble, setting the stage for a thrilling heist and a chaotic game of survival.

Performances:

Vijay Sethupathi brings charm and effortless charisma to the screen. His various backstories may be quirky, but his performance is grounded and enjoyable. Yogi Babu provides consistent comic relief, and his chemistry with Sethupathi keeps the energy flowing. Rukmini Vasanth, in her Tamil debut, leaves a pleasant mark, portraying Rukku with grace and subtle strength. Babloo Prithviraj and BS Avinash deliver in their villainous roles, adding heft to the conflict.

Technicalities:

Director Arumuga Kumar makes it perfect for action lovers. Visually, the film benefits from its Malaysian setting, offering a fresh backdrop for a Tamil commercial flick. The cinematography captures the city’s mix of modern and grungy textures. The music and background score work well for the genre, amplifying moments of tension and levity. However, the editing could have been crisper, especially in the second half, where the narrative meanders.

Analysis:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Malaysia, the film aims to entertain with its quirky characters, colorful sequences, and a central heist plot that tries to hold it all together. While the film does have its shortcomings in pacing and coherence, it still manages to deliver an engaging ride, thanks in large part to its performances and moments of well-timed humor.

Ace tries to do a bit of everything—action, humor, social message, and heist drama—and while it doesn’t master any one genre, it still entertains in parts. The plot takes several tangents, some of which feel unnecessary, but the core story remains accessible and fun. The film shines brightest when it focuses on the camaraderie between Kannan and Arivu and could have benefitted from more of that.

Ace is a film that doesn't ask much from its viewers—just to sit back and enjoy the spectacle. While it might not leave a lasting impression, its spirited performances and lively tone make it a one-time watch that fans of Vijay Sethupathi and mainstream Tamil cinema can still appreciate.

Rating: 3/5