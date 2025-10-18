Live
- 1st indigenous antibiotic effective against resistant respiratory infections, cancer: Minister
- Indian women’s cricket team for the blind meets Sri Lanka PM ahead of inaugural Women’s T20 WC
- Chennaiyin FC appoint Clifford Miranda as head coach
- Growing India-Egypt ties open doors for collaboration in EV, renewables, fintech
- Vote fraud row: SIT raids to divert attention, says ex-BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar
- B'desh: 'July fighters' threaten countrywide roadblocks to press 3-point demand
- Women's World Cup: New Zealand opt to bowl first against Pakistan, Tahuhu comes in for Illing
- Ankita Lokhande gives glimpse into her ‘modern AnVi ki fairytale’
- Federal Bank's Q2 profit falls over 9 pc to Rs 955 crore
- PKL 12: Big boost to have Nitin Kumar back, says Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Narender Redhu
Acting aspirants gain industry insights at one-day workshop in Hyderabad
A one-day acting workshop aimed at grooming aspiring actors was held on October 16, 2025, at the Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre in Ravindra ...
A one-day acting workshop aimed at grooming aspiring actors was held on October 16, 2025, at the Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre in Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad. The event was jointly organised by Sri Annapurna Creations, Vinod Film Academy, and Popcorn Theatre and drew enthusiastic participation from nearly 80 budding actors.
The workshop witnessed the presence of well-known industry personalities, including actor Kishore Das, Vinod Film Academy founder and actor Nuvvulu Vinod Kumar, and directors Thallada Sai Krishna, Satish, and Pranay Raj Vangari, who attended as chief guests and mentors.
Speaking at the event, actor Kishore Das emphasised the importance of discipline in acting. “Acting is a serious craft, not just facing the camera. To survive in the film industry, one must master performance skills and remain committed. With hard work and dedication, opportunities will definitely follow,” he said.
Nuvvulu Vinod Kumar highlighted the importance of clarity and persistence in cinema. “Our academy trains young talent not just in acting techniques but also in understanding the industry’s working system. Every aspiring actor should set a goal and chase it with determination,” he stated.
Director Thallada Sai Krishna reminded participants that cinema is more than glamour. “Directors look for committed performers. Understanding character depth and script selection is essential,” he noted. Director Satish stressed punctuality and discipline, while Pranay Raj Vangari encouraged young actors to explore digital platforms like web series and short films to showcase their talent.
Participants received guidance on character building, voice modulation, emotional expression, and performance delivery. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to all attendees, marking a successful and inspiring day for aspiring artists.