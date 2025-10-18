Acting aspirants gain industry insights at one-day workshop in Hyderabad

A one-day acting workshop aimed at grooming aspiring actors was held on October 16, 2025, at the Paidi Jairaj Preview Theatre in Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad. The event was jointly organised by Sri Annapurna Creations, Vinod Film Academy, and Popcorn Theatre and drew enthusiastic participation from nearly 80 budding actors.

The workshop witnessed the presence of well-known industry personalities, including actor Kishore Das, Vinod Film Academy founder and actor Nuvvulu Vinod Kumar, and directors Thallada Sai Krishna, Satish, and Pranay Raj Vangari, who attended as chief guests and mentors.

Speaking at the event, actor Kishore Das emphasised the importance of discipline in acting. “Acting is a serious craft, not just facing the camera. To survive in the film industry, one must master performance skills and remain committed. With hard work and dedication, opportunities will definitely follow,” he said.

Nuvvulu Vinod Kumar highlighted the importance of clarity and persistence in cinema. “Our academy trains young talent not just in acting techniques but also in understanding the industry’s working system. Every aspiring actor should set a goal and chase it with determination,” he stated.

Director Thallada Sai Krishna reminded participants that cinema is more than glamour. “Directors look for committed performers. Understanding character depth and script selection is essential,” he noted. Director Satish stressed punctuality and discipline, while Pranay Raj Vangari encouraged young actors to explore digital platforms like web series and short films to showcase their talent.

Participants received guidance on character building, voice modulation, emotional expression, and performance delivery. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to all attendees, marking a successful and inspiring day for aspiring artists.