Live
- CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
- Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
- Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
- Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
- Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
- Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
- Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
- BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
- New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
- District Collector Valluri Kranti starts "I Vote for Sure" Campaign by flagging off to 5K run
Just In
Adah Sharma’s next titled ‘C.D’
Talented actress Adah Sharma, who scored her career biggest hit with “The Kerala Story,” is coming up with another interesting project titled “C.D...
Talented actress Adah Sharma, who scored her career biggest hit with “The Kerala Story,” is coming up with another interesting project titled “C.D (Criminal Or Devil).” The title alone hints at the genre and the film’s premise. Also, the first-look poster of the movie has been unveiled.
Adah Sharma appears in a red dress with a weird expression in the first-look poster. There’s a key to a chain that she wore. We can also observe some creepy hands coming out of the photo frame. The first look poster looks petrifying, and it generates interest instantly.
This female-centric thriller is directed by Krishna Annam and produced by SSCM Productions. Viswant plays the male lead in the movie, which also stars Rohini (Jabardasth), Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta in vital roles. A Mudda Krishna provided the story and dialogues for the movie, while Satish Mutyala handled the cinematography. RR Dhruvan is the music director. “C.D” is the final leg of its post-production.