Adah Sharma’s next titled ‘C.D’

Talented actress Adah Sharma, who scored her career biggest hit with “The Kerala Story,” is coming up with another interesting project titled “C.D (Criminal Or Devil).” The title alone hints at the genre and the film’s premise. Also, the first-look poster of the movie has been unveiled.

Adah Sharma appears in a red dress with a weird expression in the first-look poster. There’s a key to a chain that she wore. We can also observe some creepy hands coming out of the photo frame. The first look poster looks petrifying, and it generates interest instantly.

This female-centric thriller is directed by Krishna Annam and produced by SSCM Productions. Viswant plays the male lead in the movie, which also stars Rohini (Jabardasth), Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta in vital roles. A Mudda Krishna provided the story and dialogues for the movie, while Satish Mutyala handled the cinematography. RR Dhruvan is the music director. “C.D” is the final leg of its post-production.