Akshara Singh engages in some 'pagalpan' in front of mirror, drops video
Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Monday treated fans to a fun, crazy video of herself, doing 'pagalpan' in front of the mirror.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' actress, who enjoys 6.4 million followers, shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen wearing a white cotton shirt, grey joggers, and accessorised the outfit with a cross body gun holder.
The actress is wearing blue sunglasses, and her hair is open.
Akshara is recording the mirror video, and said: "Dhan Te Na.... main already high on energy rehti hun."
The post is captioned: "Kya apne mirror ke saamne pagalpan kiya hai kabhi?? Waise I love it."
The video has garnered 70.1K views.
Meanwhile, she will be soon seen in a music video titled 'Defender', alongside Mankirt Aulakh. The lyrics of the track is given by Raees, and music is by Shevv. The video is directed by Shera.
Akshara is known for her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She has also featured in projects like 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.