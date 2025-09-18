All set for ‘OG’ trailer release; date and time locked

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited gangster action drama OG (also known as They Call Him OG) is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on September 25. Directed by Sujeeth, the film has already generated massive hype with its teasers and promotional content, each one leaving fans buzzing with excitement. However, what audiences have been eagerly waiting for is the theatrical trailer—and the wait is finally over.

The makers officially announced that the trailer will be unveiled on September 21 at 10:08 AM. Director Sujeeth revealed the update through a striking poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in a powerful avatar, instantly setting social media abuzz. There is also strong speculation that the film’s pre-release event will be organized on the same day, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainment banner, OG promises to be a stylish gangster saga. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi takes on the antagonist’s role, marking his major Telugu debut, while Priyanka Mohan stars opposite Pawan as the female lead. The ensemble cast further includes seasoned performers such as Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Music is composed by Thaman, who is expected to deliver a powerful soundtrack that complements the film’s intense tone. With its star power, grand production values, and thrilling narrative, OG is set to become one of the biggest releases of 2025. All eyes are now on September 21, when the trailer will set the stage for the much-anticipated box-office storm.