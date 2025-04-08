Allu Arjun, Atlee Join Hands for Sci-Fi Film #AA22xA6

Actor Allu Arjun will collaborate with director Atlee for a sci-fi action film, announced officially on Tuesday by Sun Pictures. The untitled project, temporarily labeled #AA22xA6, marks the first collaboration between the Telugu actor and the Tamil filmmaker.

Sun Pictures revealed the project with a special video on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday, featuring a meeting between producer Kalanithi Maran, the actor, and the director. The announcement also showcased visuals of the team traveling to Los Angeles to initiate discussions with VFX and animation specialists.

The video announcement highlighted glimpses of Allu Arjun interacting with advanced tech gear, simulating 3D characters, and experimenting with visual elements as part of early production planning.

VFX experts associated with global film franchises expressed strong interest in the project. James Madigan, known for his work on "Iron Man 2" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," stated that the script left a lasting impression. Spectral Motion's Mike Elizalde praised the screenplay for its originality and scale.

Justin Raleigh, CEO of Fractured FX and an Academy Award winner, highlighted the creative potential of the story's characters and creatures. William Wright Anderson of Lola VFX, known for contributions to "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Stranger Things," confirmed his excitement about joining the project.

Social media saw a surge in fan reactions following the announcement. The official post by Sun Pictures referred to the venture as a "landmark cinematic event." Comments from fans hinted at high expectations and comparisons to Atlee's past directorial successes.

The pan-India film is expected to begin production later in 2025. Further information about casting and release timelines will be shared in the coming months.