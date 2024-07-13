Ammy Virk recalls how he gave his own car for two action sequence shoots in ‘Bad Newz’

Mumbai: Actor-singer Ammy Virk, who predominantly works in the Punjabi industry, and is now currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, has shared that his own car was used during an action sequence of the film.

Ammy Virk recently appeared on the latest episode of Bombay Journey with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, and said, “They needed a car to shoot a sequence in the film. They wanted to shoot an action sequence in Mussoorie. The unit wasn’t able to find an SUV at a reasonable rate.”

He further mentioned, “I asked them to take my car. The action team of the film looked at me and said, ‘are you sure we could take it’.”

Ammy then told them in jest, “You will only drive it, and not roll down the mountain, right?” At this point, Vicky and show host Siddharth Alambayan were in splits.

Ammy then said, “I spoke with Taapsee Pannu, and she told me, ‘Are you crazy? I would have never given them my car’.”

Meanwhile, ‘Bad Newz’ which also stars ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri, is set to release in theatres on July 19.